Woman with same name as actress fired for NYPD rant makes plea

A Long Island woman with the same name as the actress who sparked outrage for mouthing off about the inconvenience of slain cop Jason Rivera’s funeral says she has been harassed and threatened by people confusing her with the woman who made the vile rant.

“My name is Jacqueline Michelle Guzman. I am a 25-year-old gymnastics coach and a business owner,” the home-based chocolate vendor says in a TikTok video posted on her business Sister Sweets’ Facebook and Instagram accounts, GreaterLongIsland.com reported.

“This video is to clarify that I am not the Jacqueline Guzman in that video — that awful video. I have been receiving multiple calls and messages and many threats,” the resident of Huntington in Suffolk County says tearfully.

“Please stop targeting me and attacking me. I personally cannot handle it,” Guzman adds.

The actress who was widely condemned for her shameful online rant was later fired from her theater company.

“We do not need to shut down most of Lower Manhattan because one cop died for probably doing his job incorrectly. They kill people who are under 22 every single day for no good reason and we don’t shut down the city for them,” she said in the clip, which appeared on TikTok under the handle @vinylboobs.

Jacqueline Guzman of Huntington, New York released a video clarifying she was not the woman who ranted about a police funeral. Facebook / @SisterSweets_JC

“Like this is f–king ridiculous. This is f–king ridiculous. What if somebody is having a heart attack in this area. Nobody can get to them because it’s all blocked off for one f–king cop,” the misguided thespian ranted as she walked down a barricaded street.

Guzman’s acting company, Face to Face Films, announced amid the backlash that she “is no longer a member of our company.”

A different Jacqueline Guzman was fired from her theater troupe after posting an anti-police rant on social media. @vinylboobs/Twitter

The Long Island woman’s sister Cristal Guzman also posted a video on TikTok about the deluge of misdirected hate messages and threats.

Cristal thanked her family, friends, customers and fellow business owners who “had our backs,” adding: “That amount of support truly got us through the day.”

The sisters also posted a message on Instagram to set the record straight.

“Please note that we have been mistakenly & maliciously tagged in a hateful post,” reads the post. “To be clear that is not either of us, nor are we affiliated with that post. We support all law enforcement in our community. We do not align with her messaging, we find it despicable.

“Please do not continue to associate us with this person. We have gotten word that the girl in the video has the same first and last name as our Sister Sweets Jacqueline. We do NOT know this girl and it is NOT the same Jacqueline,” it says.

“Respectfully we have turned off the commenting and have made our page private to avoid further confusion temporarily,” the post adds.

The sisters also expressed their gratitude in a message posted Sunday on Instagram.

Jacqueline Guzman of Huntington owns Sister Sweets on Long Island. Facebook / @SisterSweets_JC

“There was SO MANY of you who really showed up for us in a time where we felt like everything we worked SO HARD for was over,” they wrote. “We are tired and it’s not over yet but we WILL get through this and we are forever grateful for our amazing Sweets Family!”

Rivera, 22, was fatally shot by Lashawn McNeil on Jan. 21 while responding to a domestic violence call in Harlem.

Rivera’s partner, Officer Wilbert Mora, was also grievously wounded in the Jan. 21 shooting but survived for several days on life support so his organs could be donated.

