Woman who urged boyfriend to kill himself pleads guilty

The Daily Beast

Student Admits the 47,130 Chilling Texts She Sent Boyfriend Led to His Suicide

Katherine Taylor/ReutersA student who leapt to his death from the roof of a parking garage just hours before he was set to graduate from Boston College had been goaded into it by his girlfriend, who spent a year-and-a-half bombarding him with emotional, psychological, and physical abuse. Inyoung You, prosecutors said, “waged a campaign of abuse that stripped the victim of his free will.”On Thursday, the 23-year-old You accepted responsibility for her role in her boyfriend’s 2019 death, pleading