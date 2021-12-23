The Hamden Journal

Woman who urged boyfriend to kill himself pleads guilty

Katherine Taylor/ReutersA student who leapt to his death from the roof of a parking garage just hours before he was set to graduate from Boston College had been goaded into it by his girlfriend, who spent a year-and-a-half bombarding him with emotional, psychological, and physical abuse. Inyoung You, prosecutors said, “waged a campaign of abuse that stripped the victim of his free will.”On Thursday, the 23-year-old You accepted responsibility for her role in her boyfriend’s 2019 death, pleading

