Woman who fell to her death after Kenny Chesney concert at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium identified

Colorado authorities have identified the woman who plunged to her death after Kenny Chesney’s Denver concert.

Jimi Goodman, 48, died after falling from an escalator at the Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colo. just before 11 p.m on July 30.

Police say Goodman was sitting on the railing before falling. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner confirmed to The Post that Goodman’s cause of death was from multiple blunt force injuries. The manner of her death was ruled an accident.

Goodman’s death left the country singer “devastated” as he issued a statement following the sad news.

“I was devastated to learn of the loss of someone after our show,” the “American Kids” hitmaker told the Denver Post in a statement. “There had been so much joy, so much heart coming from the people of Denver last night — and to hear this is heartbreaking.”

“Life is precious. Sharing music brings us together and that love we share makes us so much more. For the lady who came to share that love, there are no words. For her friends and family’s loss, I grieve with them and for them.”

Empower Field at Mile High, where Chesney performed his “Here and Now” tour show, released a statement on Twitter following the tragedy.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of the woman involved in the tragic incident that occurred at the end of Saturday’s concert at Empower Field at Mile High,” the statement read.

“There is nothing more important than the safety of our guests, and Stadium Management Company is in communication with the Denver Police Department as it investigates this unfortunate situation.”

The woman died after falling from an escalator following Kenny Chesney’s concert at the Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo. AP

Goodman’s death is the third fatal fall to occur at the stadium since 2015.

According to CBS News, Francisco Morales fell one level while he attempted to chase his hat that was blown away in the wind in 2015.

Another fan, Jason Coy, died in Oct. 2016 when he plunged several stories during a Denver Broncos game. Coy’s family sued the stadium and beer vendors before the matter was settled.