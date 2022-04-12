Woman who blamed fatal crash on pooping has history of drunk driving

The Utah driver who blamed a bout of uncontrollable defecation for an accident that left two bicyclist brothers dead has a history of drunk driving and multiple health issues, according to reports.

Julie Ann Budge, 47, who struck the brothers with her SUV in Washington City on Saturday, was convicted in 2015 for driving under the influence, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

She also was convicted in 2006 for an unknown offense, the news outlet reported.

Budge has also detailed various health struggles over the years in posts on Facebook, including sharing one photo in which she is wearing a T-shirt bearing the message, “Straight outta addiction.”

In September 2018, she wrote: “Been going thru a bipolar episode since the 5th. New to me bc usually I sleep sleep sleep. This time I can’t and reached my limit today. Mentally, emo and physically exhausted.”

Adam (left) and Matthew Bullard were avid cyclists. Instagram / Adam Bullard

In another post, she thanked various people for their support.

“I believe in expressing gratitude and letting others know they’re valued. As addicts, esp (not all of you), we underestimate our worth and our impact on others. TY so much!” she said.

Budge on Saturday blamed her “various medical issues,” including irritable bowel syndrome, for striking Adam Bullard, 49, and Matthew Bullard, 47, as they rode during a race in the bike lane, officials said.

The brothers (second from left and right) are seen on their final ride before being hit and killed by Budge. Facebook / April Nizetich Bullard

Budge told cops that her medical issue caused her to defecate “without warning” and swerve into the two men, according to KUTV.

She was being held following the crash under observation in the Purgatory Correctional Facility in Hurricane, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

In her posts on Facebook, she has made numerous requests for donations to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

A broken bike in the aftermath of the fatal crash. Handout

“I’ve chosen this nonprofit because their mission means a lot to me, and I hope you’ll consider contributing as a way to celebrate with me,” Budge wrote.

In July 2021, Budge posted photographs of a gun holster and wrote: “Hopefully this won’t be deleted. Adjustable holster. Prob 9mm ? Left behind by my ex. Would like $10, I have zero use for it.”

She also referred to her health woes, saying she had lost her Medicare “due to a paperwork error.

“I’m in dire need of a blood pressure cuff at $40 and need help with prescriptions I absolutely need and can’t afford,” Budge wrote.

Budge struck the brothers with her SUV in Washington City on Saturday. Handout

“I’ve recently had an ER visit for severe muscle pain and spasms and labs indicated internal inflammation of unknown origin and many symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis,” she added.

Her last post was apparently made last August when she complained of car issues.

“I think the front headlights of my suv are beginning to go out and wondered if anyone could recommend a place that has reasonable rates to lol at them and possibly replace them,” she wrote.

Budge has been charged with two counts of automobile homicide due to criminal negligence, two counts of failure to remain at an accident involving death and two counts of DUI with serious bodily injury by negligent operation. The charges are all felonies.

She also was slapped with a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving and an infraction for improper lane travel.

Matthew’s wife said on Facebook that Adam (left) was his “best friend.” Instagram / Adam Bullard

Meanwhile, friends and relatives mourned the loss of the Bullard siblings, both of Whittier, California.

Matthew’s wife said on Facebook that Adam, a mechanic at Cyclery Bike Shop in Southern California, was his “best friend” and posted images from her brother-in-law’s Instagram account.

“This is how they spent their last day,” she wrote.

The shop’s owner, Steve Herrera, has launched a GoFundMe campaign for the families of the avid cyclists, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

“Matt and Adam lived a full life, dedicated to Jesus Christ, their families, and each other,” Herrera wrote on the fundraiser’s page, adding that the brothers were “inseparable” and near the finish line when they were struck.

Matthew Bullard is seen with wife April Nizetich Bullard. Facebook / Matthew Bullard

“Each a rock star in their own right, Adam leaves behind his wife, Shannon, and son Jacob, and Matt leaves behind his wife, April, his son Michael, and his three daughters Amanda, Abby and Sarah,” Herrera added.

Mark Mendez, the bike shop’s general manager, said Adam “was just a beautiful soul. He was always happy. He never had any bad intentions for anything,” KSL-TV reported.

Budge didn’t immediately respond to request for comment.