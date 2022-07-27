Woman suffers bloody face after getting smacked with a durian by a debt collector in Thailand

A woman was left with a bloody face after she was smacked with a durian by a debt collector in Lamphun province, Thailand.

The Thai woman, identified as Duangduen, parked her motorbike in front of the Chang Rong Temple in the Nai Mueng subdistrict to answer a phone call when she was allegedly slapped in the face with a spiky durian peel on July 17 by a woman she said was her debt collector.

The attacker reportedly fled the scene in a pickup, leaving Duangduen with a bloody face.

Duangduen has since called on local media for help after there were no developments in the complaint she filed at the Mueng Lamphun Police Station after the incident.

She admitted to borrowing about 20,000 baht (approximately $545.44) from a money lender last year to open a shop with her friend. Due to financial struggles, she said her interest repayment turned into 700,000 baht (approximately $19,090.51).

Duangduen said the COVID-19 pandemic affected the income of their shop, which caused her to miss repayments. The loan shark reportedly sold the arrears to debt collectors who then threatened Duangduen and her friend and raided their homes. The debt collector tricked the women by informing them that borrowing more money would help clear their debt’s interest. However, the new terms only escalated to a demand of 20,000 baht (approximately $545.44) repayment per day.

Duangduen’s friend reportedly fled out of fear and left her to deal with the consequences.

The debt-ridden woman has since contacted an official government department that deals with debt management for help. The lender reportedly agreed to pause the repayment but later reappeared at her home to demand money.

Duangduen said she is still being threatened by the debt collector.

Featured Image via Mufid Majnun

