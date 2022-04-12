Woman steals nearly $1,000 worth of purses from TJ Maxx, police say

Police have their hands full looking for a woman who stole nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise from a Memphis store.

Memphis Police said a woman walked into a TJ Maxx on Summer Ave on April 6 around 7 p.m., but she had no intention of buying anything.

Instead, according to police, she walked over to the purse section, grabbed multiple purses and walked straight out of the store without paying.

In a picture released by Memphis Police, she can be seen walking out of the store with arms full of purses.

In all, the stolen merchandise totaled $960.00, according to police.

If you know who this woman is or where the stolen purses may be, Memphis Police want you to call the Tillman General Investigations Bureau at 901-636-3000.

