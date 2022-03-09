Woman stabbed to death by Tinder date – who tracked her

A 21-year-old Massachusetts woman was fatally stabbed by a Tinder date-turned-stalker in the Netherlands — after he placed a GPS device on her bike when she rekindled her romance with an ex-boyfriend.

Mieke Oort, who was studying at the NHL Stenden University of Applied Sciences, was killed Sunday morning in her apartment in Leeuwarden, a city about 85 miles north of Amsterdam, WCVB reported.

A 27-year-old man identified as Thomas R. was arrested in the murder, MassLive reported, citing Boevennieuws, which described the Dutch suspect as a “jealous Tinder date” of Oort’s.

“She was my baby sister. We don’t really know how to cope with it,” Mieke’s sister Danique Oort told WCVB. “She had just so much more to give and she had a lot of love for everyone.

“She was the sweetest, strongest woman I knew. She really just put everyone else before her. Everyone,” Danique added.

The grieving sister told the news outlet that the suspect also ignited a fire in the apartment.

Authorities investigate the scene of Mieke Oort’s fatal stabbing in her apartment in the Dutch city of Leeuwarden. WCVB-TV

Mieke Oort was stabbed by the suspect in her apartment. Facebook / Mieke Oort Mieke Oort, 21, was studying at the NHL Stenden University of Applied Sciences in the Netherlands. Facebook / Mieke Oort

“He put a tracker on her bike because in the Netherlands, you bike everywhere,” Danique said. “Right now, we’re just trying to process this whole situation and really say our goodbyes, and make the necessary arrangements that we’ll have to do.”

Mieke and Danique’s father is Dutch and their relatives still live in the Netherlands, WCVB reported. The family is traveling to the Netherlands to receive more information on the shocking case.

Mieke, of Winchester, traveled to the Netherlands in 2020 to enroll in the university after graduating from Winchester High School the year before, according to Boevennieuws.

Danique Oort remembered her sister Mieke for being “the sweetest, strongest woman I knew.” WCVB-TV

Suspect Thomas R. allegedly grew hostile at Mieke Oort (left) after she dated her ex-boyfriend again. Facebook / Mieke Oort Suspect Thomas R. is accused of putting a tracking device on Mieke Oort’s bicycle to track her down to her apartment. Facebook / Mieke Oort

She had recently broken up with her boyfriend, Michael van der Waal, before briefly dating Thomas, the Daily Mail reported.

But when she reconnected with her ex, Thomas allegedly became violent, harassed her on WhatsApp, stalked her and planted the tracking device on her bike, according to the news outlet.

“She didn’t want to continue [dating] him,” van der Waal told the Leeuwarder Courant, the Daily Mail reported.

Two other men were also injured by Thomas R.’s alleged stabbing at Mieke Oort’s apartment, according to WCVB. WCVB-TV

“Because he couldn’t stomach that, he first stalked her for a while. And out of jealousy, he has now done this,” he said.

The suspect, a resident of Leek, fled by car but was arrested near Leer, Germany, on Sunday after being turned in by his parents, according to the Daily Mail, which cited Boevennieuws.

“As soon as the suspect is in the Netherlands, he will be taken into custody and will be interrogated,” Netherlands police reportedly said.

Danique Oort, Mieke’s sister, says biking is a common way of transportation in the Netherlands. WCVB-TV

Two men, ages 25 and 30, were injured during the fatal stabbing, WCVB reported.