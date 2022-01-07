Woman seen walking two dogs accused in aggravated sexual assault of child in Dallas

Dallas police asked for help on Friday to find a woman accused in the sexual assault of a child on New Year’s Day.
Authorities said the woman assaulted the child while she was walking two small white dogs.
The attack occurred about 5 p.m. on Jan. 1 in the 17,800 block of Campbell Road in Dallas.
Dallas police said the unknown woman is accused of committing an aggravated sexual assault on a child. Dallas police did not provide any other details on the sexual assault.
Authorities said the suspect is a Black woman, about 30 to 40 years old, with long blond braids, and she was wearing a dark-colored coat and skirt.
She was seen driving a red car, Dallas police said.
Anyone with information should call Dallas Detective Richard Valencia at 214-671-4339.