Woman rescued after floating on air mattress on Oklahoma lake for two days

A woman spent two days floating on an air mattress in the middle of an Oklahoma lake in freezing weather before drifting to shore again and being rescued, according to reports.

The stranded lady was spotted on train tracks near Lake Texoma, one of the largest man-made reservoirs in the United States, on Thursday.

Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway train conductor Cristhian Sosa and train engineer Justin Luster were taking their typical southbound trip aboard a freight train from Madill, Okla., to Irving, Texas, when they spotted the woman waving her arms trying to get their attention, screaming for help and holding onto the air mattress, KRMG reported.

“She was literally laying on the ground waving one arm, basically her left arm, the one that her arm wasn’t stuck with her jacket, and she was asking for help, so we instantly knew she was hurt and she needed help,” Sosa said.

The train crew brought the train to a stop to help the woman, BNSF officials told NBC News. They immediately called for emergency assistance.

The woman, who identified herself only as Connie, told the train employees that she had been floating for two days after she had gotten separated from a man she had been with. The two had been using the air mattress as a raft to get to a boat on the lake, Oklahoma Highway Patrol told KRMG.

The image shows Lake Texoma, where Connie was floating. KTRE/ABC-9

The woman was trying to use an air mattress as a raft to get out to a boat on Lake Texoma. KTRE/ABC-9

OHP said the woman floated nearly 2 miles on the air mattress before making it to land and finding her way to the railroad tracks. The man she had been with was to reach shore and get to a house where he warmed up, OHP said.

The woman showed signs of hypothermia when she was found, her hands were cut up and bleeding, and she struggled to walk, BNSF told NBC. The crew moved her to the second engine to warm her up.

Responders met with the train at the next crossing, and she was transported to a local hospital by Bryan County EMS. She is expected to recover.

“It was just kinda unexpected, you know, with the weather we were having, we were the only train out there at the time … and I’m glad we could be there when we were,” Luster told KRMG.