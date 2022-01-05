Woman rents 520 drones to celebrate dog’s birthday

A Chinese woman dropped almost $16,000 on drones to celebrate her dog’s birthday with an elaborate aerial display — but authorities have a bone to pick with her for the stunt.

The woman, who has not been identified, rented 520 of the flying machines to form the message “Happy 10th birthday to Doudou” in the sky over the Xiangjiang River in Changsha, the South China Morning Post reported.

The drones then flew in formations that formed patterns of a birthday cake as the pet lover and her friends serenaded Doudou with a rousing rendition of “Happy Birthday.”

The woman apparently chose the number 520 on purpose because its Mandarin pronunciation sounds similar to the phrase, “I love you,” according to the news outlet.

She shelled out 100,000 yuan – about $15,700 – to rent them.

But the pooch’s celebration didn’t go over too well with authorities, who said they’d have shot down the drones because they violated the no-fly zones amid the nearby high-rises.

An official told the news outlet that people must seek police approval before flying drones in residential areas.