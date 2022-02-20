Woman punched, stabbed at East New York subway station

NEW YORK — Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was stabbed at a subway station in Brooklyn.

It happened at the Van Siclen Avenue station near Livonia Avenue in East New York at around 3 p.m. on Feb. 19.

According to police, the suspect first punched the 20-year-old woman in the back.

/ Credit: NYPD

After a verbal argument between the two, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the woman in the abdomen three times, police said.

The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

