Woman kidnapped, forced into SUV while running near the University of Memphis, police say

A woman was kidnapped while running early Friday morning near the University of Memphis.

UofM officials sent out an alert that a woman who runs regularly on Central Avenue appears to have been kidnapped around 4:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of Central.

According to the Memphis Police Department, around 7:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to help UofM officers regarding a missing person in the area of Central and Zach Curlin.

Officers were told a woman, identified as Eliza Fletcher, 34, was jogging in the area around 4:20 a.m. when an unknown person approached her.

According to MPD, she was reportedly forced into an SUV and taken away.

The suspect was possibly in a dark-colored SUV driving westbound on Central.

Police are working to gather additional information.

Fletcher is 5′6,” 137 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes.

If anyone has information about the incident, call 911.

