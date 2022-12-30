Woman jumps McDonald’s counter, makes own burger in wild rampage

This McDonald’s meal came with additional charges.

A woman has been arrested after she was seen in a viral TikTok video screaming at McDonald’s staff before jumping the counter and making herself a burger.

The 19-year-old — who has not been publicly named and shamed — was subsequently charged with disorderly behavior, property damage and assault over the incident, which occurred in Adelaide, Australia, last week.

The cause of the crop top-clad customer’s outburst was unclear, but the TikTok clip showed her hurling abuse at stunned employees.

“I will beat you up or I will leave!” the unruly patron can be seen shouting in the video, which has clocked more than 75,000 views.

The woman then wanders into the back kitchen, where she nonsensically screams at more staff before making herself a burger.

She later helps herself to a bottle of water from inside a refrigerator before eventually being detained by two cops.

WARNING: Video contains graphic language

Police allege the culprit hurled the water bottle at a patron — leading to the assault charge.

TikTok viewers were left stunned by her brazen antics, with one writing: “It’s really sad people have to go to work and deal with this stuff.”

“People need to pay for their actions,” another wrote, saying they hope the customer faces the full force of the law.

But while the woman’s antics may have stunned TikTok, it’s not the only fast food franchise incident to incite headlines in recent months.

Meanwhile, a video going viral on Twitter this week shows several women brawling with workers at a Waffle House in Austin, Texas, after they became angered by slow service.

Back in August, an employee at a Brooklyn McDonald’s was shot and killed by a customer who reportedly complained about cold fries.