Woman gives birth on sidewalk, walks away from baby

An Oregon woman gave birth on a sidewalk and abandoned the baby — walking away covered in blood and amniotic fluid during an apparent mental health crisis, according to a report.

Portland police received word that the woman had given birth near Southwest 13th and Market streets about 11 a.m. Wednesday and then walked away, KOIN reported.

Officer Kirby-Glatkowski and his partner were scouring the area in search of a serial burglar when they got the alarming call, according to the TV station.

“It’s a cold day, it wasn’t raining at that moment, but it was raining earlier and the sidewalk at Southwest 13th and Market is no place to deliver a baby alone,” Kirby-Glatkowski told the outlet.

Paramedics “said the mother, the woman, was stumbling away eastbound on Market with a lot of blood and amniotic fluid all over her,” he said.

The Portland Police Bureau said the mother was found nearby, evaluated and held for a mental health evaluation.

The mother and her baby girl were transported to the hospital. KOIN

“She and her baby, a girl, were transported to the hospital by ambulance,” police said.

Kirby-Glatkowski and his partner happen to be on the department’s Enhanced Crisis Intervention Team, which is trained to work with people in mental crisis.

“My partner and I went to try and engage her, contact her, talk to her see what was going on. We were able, with some additional resources on scene, get her stopped at about 12th and Market and get her into an ambulance and into a hospital for physical assessment and also address other issues,” he told KOIN.

The mother is being held for a mental health evaluation. KOIN

In an Instagram post, a police bike squad thanked community members who immediately covered up the baby and called 911.

“I can’t believe, frankly, that that happened and I’m glad we have safe of a resolution as possible today,” Kirby-Glatkowski said.