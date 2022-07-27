Woman found floating in trash can was getting her life back in order, Texas dad says

A day before the body of a 31-year-old woman was found floating in a trash can in a Texas waterway, her father was enjoying breakfast with her.

“Everything was normal that day,” Coy Vercher recalled of his Monday, July 18, time with his daughter, KHOU reported.

The following day, a tour boat operator smelled a foul odor coming from a trash can in the Buffalo Bayou in Houston, McClatchy News reported. Officers were called to the location, and they discovered a human body inside the trash can, according to McClatchy News.

The Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Shelby Vercher, 31, as the victim. A cause of death has not been determined.

Her father believes she was murdered, pointing to evidence that the trash can “had the lid screwed down tight.”

”They won’t tell me cause of death. They wont tell me anything else,” Coy Vercher said. “I want some answers. And I want the people who did this caught and punished to the fullest extent of the law.”

He said that after the two had breakfast on July 18, she was going to “help get her life back in order.” She had recently gotten sober and went to rehab after battling addiction, her father told KPRC.

Shelby Vercher, a mother of three boys, had recently moved back to Houston and was helping care for her father, KHOU reported.

When they last spoke, she told him she would call him when she arrived at her destination, but the father never heard from her, KPRC reported.

“(She) would do anything in the world for anybody. There was nothing selfish about her. Nothing,” he added to KTRK. “She was trying to get her life together, but it got cut short.”

