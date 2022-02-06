Woman floating on air mattress rescued from Oklahoma lake

A woman floating on an air mattress on an Oklahoma lake was rescued after train engineers spotted her on Thursday.

Lena Kent, general director of public affairs for Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway (BNSF Railway), told NBC News in an email that two members of BNSF’s crew spotted the woman on the lake ahead of her rescue.

Lake Texoma in Oklahoma. (Google Maps)

The train the crew members were on was heading southbound when an engineer noticed the woman floating on Lake Texoma.

The woman, along with a man she had been with, had been trying to use the air mattress as a raft to get to another boat, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said, according to local news outlet KTRE.

“The crew brought the train to stop and radioed the dispatcher to ask for emergency services to be dispatched,” Kent wrote in her email. “They said that they knew the person had to be injured based on the location of where she was found.”

After walking back the length of 26 rail cars, the engineers and crew members found the woman floating on the air mattress, Kent said.

The woman said she had been floating for two days, Tulsa talk radio station KRMG reported. KRMG reported that the woman identified herself simply as Connie to the train’s crew.

The woman was freezing when she was found, her hands were cut up and bleeding and she struggled to walk, Kent said. Although the woman showed signs of hypothermia, the crew was able to get her to the second engine and warm her up, according to Kent.

After the woman was onboard, the train headed south to wait for emergency responders.

“Such an incredible story,” Kent wrote.

The man who had initially been with the woman was able to get to shore, KRMG reported. The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.