Woman fires shots into home with children inside, records show

A 23-year-old woman is behind bars on multiple charges after shooting into a woman’s home with children inside.

Johari Jenkins is charged with multiple counts of criminal attempt first-degree murder, aggravated assault and more after an incident on Thursday, May 2.

On May 2, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) was called to the 1100 block of Breedlove around 5:30 p.m. after a woman reported that her three children were inside of their home when a woman allegedly fired shots into the home, records show.

According to an affidavit, the children said the suspect, later identified as Jenkins, shot once into the floor and said “I hope I hit one of them little b******.”

Jenkins walked to the breezeway on the second floor and allegedly intentionally fired four to five times into the living room window.

When investigators made the scene, they spoke to the children and the children gave a statement detailing the facts of the shooting and identified Jenkins in a six-person photo lineup as the person responsible for the shooting, the affidavit said.

The next day, just after 10 a.m., investigators spoke with a witness who said she was at a nearby apartment when she heard several shots.

According to reports, the witness said she heard Jenkins state, “since I already got a charge on me, I might as well get another one today by killing you and your kids b****.”

The investigators spoke with the witness and she gave a statement plus identified Jenkins in a six-person lineup.

Later in the day, just after 12:30 p.m., another witness said she was inside her home the same night of the shooting and said Jenkins had a firearm in her possession and was shooting inside the second floor of her neighbor’s home.

According to reports, the witness heard Jenkins state, “I hope I hit one of your kids and I’m going to kill you next b****.”

The witness said during the shooting, a bullet struck her neighbor’s front door while children were inside the home.

The witness also said she saw Jenkins throw a glass bottle at her neighbor’s car shattering the windshield and she kicked out the back window, documents said.

Investigators spoke with the second witness, she gave a statement and identified Jenkins in a six-person lineup.

The mother later brought one child in for questioning and the child gave a recorded statement via body camera.

According to court records, Jenkins has no bond information and is due in court on June 6.