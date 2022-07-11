Woman fakes 133 police reports to erase millions in debts, Texas cops say

The owner of a credit repair company was arrested after Texas authorities accused her of using fake police reports to fix her clients’ credit in a multimillion-dollar scheme.

Authorities accused Rose Credit Repair in Houston, Texas, of illegally fixing people’s credit after investigators uncovered a $3.3 million credit scheme “on multiple financial institutions,” the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said in a July 10 news release.

Authorities said they conducted a search warrant at the company’s office and arrested its owner, Roekeicha Brisby, 29, on July 7.

The credit repair company advertised itself as using legal means to fix common credit errors, Constable Mark Herman said in a news conference recorded by KHOU 11.

Click2Houston reported that the company said it could raise clients’ “credit score by 50-100 points” with results “in 35 days or less.”

According to Herman, the owner of the company used illegal means, manipulating and faking 133 police reports to get clients’ debts erased.

“She submitted police reports on these folks’ behalf saying that the monies that were spent were fraud or stolen,” Herman said. “And many of these financial institutions basically reversed the credit for these people. And it, it did make their credit scores, you know, better.”

Herman also said the fake reports claimed to come from his office.

Brisby was charged with forgery of financial instruments and fraudulent use and possession of identifying information, over 50 items, officials said.

According to court documents obtained by Click2Houston, the scheme lasted from November 2020 to March 2022.

The constable’s press release encouraged any victims – individuals or institutions – to contact authorities.

