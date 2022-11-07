Woman Earns ‘BBQ Karen’ Title After Calling Police, Reporting Served Meat Seemed Too Pink

A woman who ate some of America’s finest BBQ called the police when her meat wasn’t cooked to her liking.

If there’s one thing Americans do, it is eating well. In the southern region, smoked BBQ is a big part of the culture. So much so that states like Memphis, Texas, Kansas City and the Carolinas are named the “Big Four” for their different cooking methods when making ribs, brisket, pulled pork, smoked sausage and more. There are cook-off competitions and events year-round to showcase the multiple ways meats can be cooked.

A restaurant in Raleigh, North Carolina, Clyde Cooper’s Barbeque (CCB), has been serving customers since it opened in 1938. And with 82 years of cooking quality food, it’s been nationally recognized as one of the best places to visit when you need a BBQ fix.

Unfortunately, there will always be someone hard to impress, no matter how many accolades a business receives.

Despite some people preferring their meat well done for health reasons, many meat eaters know when smoked BBQ has a pinkish color to it, the chef has prepared the meat just right. But according to brobible, a new customer of CCB went viral when she filed a complaint. So appalled that her BBQ was a little pink, the woman called the police to report the concern.

Since CCB is a staple in the BBQ community, they shared the encounter on their Facebook and disclosed that the woman was “proud she called the police” to report a concern about her BBQ meat. Continuing her complaining, the woman also left a one-star review following her visit.

It doesn’t stop there. It’s been reported by CCB and WTAL News that she’s planning on getting a lawyer about the matter.

Just when we thought “Karens” couldn’t do anything else more ridiculous, one strikes again.