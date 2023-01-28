Woman drives car into 85 Degrees Bakery Café in Irvine, California

[Source]

A car plowed through a popular bakery in Irvine, California, on Friday morning, shattering the establishment’s glass facade.

Purported customers at the 85 Degrees Celsius Bakery Café outlet in Diamond Jamboree Shopping Center posted information about the incident online.

According to witnesses, a female driver drove her car at “full speed” into the bakery.

More from NextShark: Chinese American WWII Veterans Awarded Congressional Gold Medals in Fresno

One alleged bystander wrote in an Instagram post that the car went straight towards her but that she managed to jump out of the way.

“I jumped out the way with car hitting only my feet and pegging a man against the wall,” they wrote. “Everyone is alive!! I’m a little banged up and I’ll be picking shards of glass out of my skin for a few days but I’m still here.”

More from NextShark: 4 Asian American Astronauts Are Going to the Moon in 2024

Another customer, who arrived shortly after the crash, wrote in a Reddit post that officers from the Irvine Police and Fire Department arrived at around 9 a.m.

The Redditor noted that a couple of people who sustained light injuries from the shattered glass were being attended to by medical professionals.

“I can personally confirm that the driver was female and young and I heard her say that her foot got caught on the gas and she was mentioning and referring to her heels that at the time were loosely strapped around her foot,” the Reddit user shared.

Both accounts noted that no one was severely hurt in the incident.

According to the Redditor, the bakery continued operating as customers walked in and ordered food, while the car remained inside the store.

Official details about the incident were not immediately available as of this writing.

The 85 Degrees Celsius Bakery Cafe on Alton Parkway in Irvine is the first store the Taiwanese food and beverage chain opened in the U.S.

The chain, which has been dubbed the “Starbucks of Taiwan,” experienced a similar incident in 2017, when a car driven by a young woman crashed into an 85°C Bakery Café in Shattuck Square in Berkeley, California. No one was seriously hurt in the incident.