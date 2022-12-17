Woman Dies After Concert Crush Outside London’s 02 Brixton Academy – The Hamden Journal

One woman died on Saturday and eight other people were injured in a concert crush that occurred Thursday outside London’s famed 02 Brixton Academy, police said today.

London resident Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, was hospitalized after a crush occurred outside the venue, where Nigerian singer Asake was to perform.

In addition to the death, Metropolitan Police said two other women, aged 21 and 23, remain in critical condition.

It urged people with photos or video of the scene to submit it to help the police investigation.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan expressed his condolences on the incident.

“Rebecca had her whole life ahead of her and on behalf of all Londoners, I would like to extend my condolences to her family, friends and loved ones at this extremely difficult time,” he said.

“My thoughts remain with everyone affected by this dreadful incident. It’s vital that the investigation into what happened concludes as soon as possible.”

Asake said he was “overwhelmed with grief” at Ikumelo’s death.

“My sincerest condolences to her loved ones at this time. Let us please keep her family in our prayers. I have spoken to them and will continue to do so,” he wrote on Instagram.

Police and emergency services were called Thursday after what they said was “a large crowd (that) attempted to gain entry without tickets.” They arrived to find people suffering from crush injuries.