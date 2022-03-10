Woman describes what flight crew did after passenger watched porn

A young woman has gone viral for describing how a creepy fellow passenger began watching porn next to her on a flight – landing her a seat in first class after she complained to the crew.

Melanie Schofield, 19, posted a short video on TikTok captioned: “When the old man you’re sitting next to on the plane starts watching plane [email protected] so you tell the flight attendants and now you’re sitting first class.”

The self-described actress, model and artist shot the video from her luxury seat after the uncomfortable encounter with the prurient passenger.

“Only cried for like 10 minutes so we’re gucci,” Schofield added in the video description.

Melanie Schofield, 19, posted a short video on TikTok. TikTok / @a1iengir1/

She told the Daily Dot that the man’s offensive behavior began right when she sat down.

“He immediately he took up as much space as possible, it seemed like he was trying to touch me and make me uncomfortable,” Schofield told the outlet.

“He used both arm rests so that I didn’t have one and forced me to be squished against the side of the plane,” she said, adding that his behavior made her feel “unsafe.”

“Within five seconds of looking at him, I notice he is typing on his phone, ‘sex on a plane’ and he begins watching pornography of people having sex on a plane,” she told the Daily Dot.

A viral TikTok has sparked discussions about unwanted exposure to sexually explicit content. TikTok / @a1iengir1/

“I immediately panicked but I held it together,” she said.

At first, the flight attendants didn’t know what to do, she said, but then moved her to first class after she said she wanted to get away from the sicko.

“For the entire flight I was upset and scared. But I’m grateful the flight attendants helped me and that I was able to get out of an unsafe situation,” she told the outlet.

“I don’t think the creep was removed from the flight. I’m not sure he got any punishment whatsoever.”

The video has amassed nearly 400,000 views. TikTok / @a1iengir1/

Many people expressed their support for the woman on TikTok — but not everyone.

“A lot of men were victim-blaming me and telling me I was overly sensitive and should not have been scared,” Schofield said.

“And some men said I should not have looked at his phone, basically blaming me for the sexual assault I experienced,” she added.

Melanie Schofield shot the video from her luxury seat after the uncomfortable encounter with the prurient passenger. TikTok / @a1iengir1/

It was unclear what airline the incident took place on. Schofield did not immediately respond to a request for comment by The Post.