Woman could face hate crime charge after rant and assault in parking lot

by

Associated Press

A woman has been arrested and faces a possible hate crime charge after she was captured on video in a racist rant and assault on women of South Asian descent in a suburban Dallas parking lot, officials said Thursday. Plano police said in a statement that Esmeralda Upton, 58, of Plano, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault and terroristic threat charges. The statement said the incident also was being investigated as a hate crime.