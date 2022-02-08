Woman convicted in COVID fraud ring flees before prison sentence

A Los Angeles real estate broker has become the third family member convicted in an $18 million COVID fraud ring to flee before serving time, authorities said.

Tamara Dadyan, 42, was sentenced in December to serve nearly 11 years in prison for her role in stealing more than $18 million in emergency pandemic loans.

She was scheduled to surrender to the Bureau of Prisons on Jan. 29 to start her sentence — but she never showed, CBSLA reported.

Dadyan, who was among eight people charged in the family fraud ring, has been deemed a fugitive by the FBI.

The real estate broker had pleaded guilty last year over her involvement in the COVID scam that was orchestrated by her brother-in-law, Richard Ayvazyan.

Ayvazyan, 42, and his wife, Marietta Terabelian, 37, were both found guilty in June last year — but they also fled prior to sentencing.

The couple cut off their electronic tracking bracelets and left a farewell note for their children before going on the lam.

The FBI announced a $20,000 reward for any information that could lead to their capture.

Ayvazyan received a 17-year sentence in absentia last year, while his wife was sentenced to six years.

The family fraud ring was responsible for stealing roughly $18 million in COVID loans by using fake businesses, the Department of Justice said.

The money was used to buy property, coins, diamonds, jewelry, designer handbags and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.