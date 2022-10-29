woman claiming to be suspect David DePape’s stepdaughter says he was abusive

A woman who says she is the stepdaughter of suspected Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape says he abused his children and has a “monster in him” despite trying to be “a good person.”

DePape, 42, is accused of assaulting Pelosi, 82, with a hammer just before 2:30 a.m. Friday at the couple’s multimillion-dollar San Francisco estate, according to officials. Nancy Pelosi was not present in the home at the time.

Inti Gonzalez said in a Friday Facebook post that her younger brothers remembered DePape, who was in a relationship with their mother for years, “physically and sexually abusing” her and her siblings when they were “very young” up until about 2008. She also said her mother made a police report when she found out about her son’s memories, “but the case was not managed properly so nothing was done about it in the end,” Gonzalez wrote.

“This attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband came as a shock to me, though not much considering the kind of extreme abuse he had inflicted on me and my brothers.” she continued. “I didn’t see this coming and there was no sign of the possibility from his end.”

Gonzalez, who hasn’t seen her father since 2014, added that she loves DePape, who did “genuinely try to be a good person but the monster in him was always too strong for him to be safe to be around.” She also claimed her father suffered abuse as a child.

DePape was reportedly living in a school bus outside the home of activist Gypsy Taub, with whom he shares three children, in the weeks leading up to his attack on Pelosi, neighbors told The New York Post.

“I wasn’t surprised because another crazy story is coming from someone in that house,” neighbor Ryan La Coste told the Post. “They are always toxic and always up to something. They are always on the news and trying to be ‘activists.’ They always want to be in the spotlight.”

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott told reporters Friday that police received a call at 2:27 a.m. for a report of a break-in at the Pelosi home, and arrived to find Paul Pelosi and DePape “both holding a hammer.” DePape, 42, “pulled the hammer away from Mr. Pelosi and violently assaulted him with it,” Scott said.

The Associated Press reported Pelosi was severely beaten with a hammer and suffered blunt force injuries. The attacker allegedly shouted, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” a law enforcement source confirmed to Fox News.

Paul Pelosi (L) and Nancy Pelosi on April 25, 2015 in Washington, DC.; Image shows FBI agents outside the home of Nancy and Paul Pelosi on Oct. 28, 2022.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, according to officials.

FBI agents could be seen at the home on Friday morning. In a statement provided to Fox News on Friday, a spokesperson for the FBI’s San Francisco Field Office said investigators “are working to determine the facts of what happened, including the motive behind the attack.”

Fox News’ Michael Lundin, Stephanie Pagones and David Spunt contributed to this report.