Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann recalls abuse as a child

The Polish woman who claims she is missing British girl Madeleine McCann was sexually abused by a man who bore a striking resemblance to the man wanted for the abduction of the missing British girl.

Julia Faustyna, 21, recalled odd memories of her childhood during an interview with RadarOnline.com — including extravagant trips to exotic destinations by men she didn’t know.

The woman said she was forced to consume 35 prescription pills after she was sexually abused at the age of 7, causing her to nearly end up in a coma in the hospital.

The 21-year-old remembered staying at luxurious beachfront hotels, similar to those in the Portuguese resort town of Praia da Luz, where McCann had been kidnapped while on vacation with her parents in 2007.

She also recalled a time she was paragliding with a man while wearing only a T-shirt and underwear.





Julia Faustyna was forced to consume 35 prescription pills after she was abused at the age of 7. Dr. Phil

She said on another occasion, a strange man gave her a blue belly dancing outfit from a market.

A third horrifying memory involved her hiding in a bathroom stall with another young Polish girl, scared of the terrors that were outside.

“We shouted and cried, panicked, we didn’t want to (leave the) toilet,” she recalled.





The young woman recalled fragmented memories of her childhood, including expensive trips to beachfront hotels. Instagram / @iammadeleinemccan

Faustyna, who also goes by Julia Wendell online, suffered a mysterious skull fracture as a result of the abuse that partially erased her childhood memories including the repeated abuse and alleged sex trafficking, according to the outlet.

The bizarre injury left the girl unable to speak or walk for over a year, according to over 500 pages of medical records her caretaker and private investigator Dr. Fia Johansson obtained from a hospital in Poland.

Johansson is currently trying to figure out exactly how Faustyna was injured and who took her to the hospital to be treated for those injuries.





Dr. Fia Johansson obtained over 500 pages of medical records for the girl from a hospital in Poland. Instagram / @iammadeleinemccan

“It shows that some of them or all of them or one of them wanted to get rid of her,” Johansson said about Faustyna’s childhood caretakers. “Or complicate her life where she would not be able to walk or talk or say anything. It seems like they purposely tried to do it.”

“She does not remember any of it!” she added.

Faustyna gained traction online after posting on Instagram that she believes she could be the missing Brit, pointing out physical similarities between herself and McCann.





Faustyna has compared childhood photos of herself to photos of McCann on social media. Instagram / @iammadeleinemccan

She most recently appeared on Dr. Phil to double down on her claims after her parents accused her of “lies and manipulation.”

Faustyna is currently awaiting ancestry and DNA results to confirm her true identity.