The Hamden Journal

Woman Attacked With Kids In Car

Woman Attacked With Kids In Car

The Daily Beast

Jeff Zucker’s Girlfriend Goes Scorched Earth as She Quits CNN Too

Mike Groll/APAllison Gollust, CNN’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer, resigned from the network on Tuesday, less than two weeks after her boss-turned-lover Jeff Zucker also quit.Jason Kilar, the CEO of CNN’s parent company WarnerMedia, announced Gollust’s departure in a Tuesday memo. He said a company investigation into “issues” related to the recent ouster of disgraced star anchor Chris Cuomo had found that Gollust, along with Cuomo and then-network president Zucker, had com

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.