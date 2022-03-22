Woman arrested in shoving death of beloved Broadway singing coach

The woman suspected of shoving an 87-year-old New York City voice coach and causing her to suffer fatal injuries has turned herself in, police said Tuesday.

Lauren Pazienza, 26, of Port Jefferson on Long Island, is charged with manslaughter, according to the New York City Police Department.

Lauren Pazienza (NYPD)

Police had been searching for Pazienza for nearly two weeks after Barbara Maier Gustern was pushed from behind near West 28th Street and 8th Avenue in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan, causing her to fall and hit her head.

On Friday, police released clearer photos of the woman wanted in the random March 10 nighttime attack.

Gustern died March 15. Her grandson said she had suffered traumatic brain damage. The New York City Police Department said Monday that her death was ruled a homicide.

Gustern was fondly regarded in New York’s theater community. She coached the cast of the 2019 Broadway revival of the musical “Oklahoma!,” The New York Times reported. She also once coached rock singer Debbie Harry of the group Blondie.