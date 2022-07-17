Woman arrested in Saint John’s County after road rage shooting in Edgewater, police say

The Edgewater Police Department released new details Sunday about the search for two suspects in a road rage investigation.

WATCH: Search underway for armed man, woman involved in road-rage shooting in Edgewater, police say

Investigators said they found a silver Toyota Tundra that Brittany Seiler and James Seiler were inside near West Indian River Boulevard and Airpark Road on Friday.

Brittany Seiler was arrested Saturday in Saint John’s County.

Officers said James Seiler is still at large and considered armed and dangerous.

WATCH: Family, friends hold vigil for father of 5 fatally shot on SR-408

Police said after being cut off in traffic, James Seiler hit a driver with a survey stake and then shot the victim’s truck.

Anyone who sees James Seiler, or knows where he is, is asked to call the Edgewater Police Department or 911.

READ: Reward increased to $10K for information about deadly I-4 shooting

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, and click here to watch the latest news on your Smart TV.