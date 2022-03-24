Woman arrested for killing California shop keeper in 1993

A 61-year-old woman was arrested last week in Oklahoma for killing a California shop owner in 1993 after investigators used new “forensic technology” to solve the cold case, police announced Thursday.

Rayna Elizabeth Hoffman-Ramos was arrested last week and was awaiting extradition to the Bay Area to be charged in the fatal shooting of Shu Ming Tang, officials said.

Tang, a Taiwanese immigrant, was shot in the chest while working at his family-owned San Carlos business, the Devonshire Little Store, on April 26, 1993.

“Mr. Tang was a husband, a father and a friend who came to the United States to provide a better life for his family,” San Carlos Mayor Sara McDowell said at a Thursday press conference.

“His death shook the community of San Carlos and has remained a topic of discussion over the years.”

A woman was seen leaving the store after the “robbery gone wrong,” but California detectives did not get a break in the case until after it was reassigned in 2018, officials said.

Hoffman-Ramos was picked up in Dewey, Okla. last week after detectives alleged she was connected to the homicide, citing unspecified advancements “in forensic technology.”

Shu Ming Tang had immigrated from Taiwan to start his family business.

San Mateo County Sheriff Carlos Bolanos thanked Tang’s family for their support, adding he hoped they “will finally get the justice and closure that you deserve.”

