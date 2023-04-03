Woman arrested after Russian blogger Vladlen Tatarsky assassinated in St Petersburg

Daria Trepova – east2west news

Russian police arrested a woman on Monday suspected of delivering a bomb that killed a well-known military blogger who fervently supported Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Russian officials said Vladlen Tatarsky, 40, was killed on Sunday as he was leading a discussion at a cafe on the banks of the Neva River in the historic heart of St Petersburg.

Over 30 people were wounded in the blast, and 10 of them remain in grave condition, according to the authorities.

The bomb was reportedly hidden in a bust of the blogger that the suspect had given to him as a gift moments before the explosion, according to Russian news reports.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, the top state criminal investigation agency, said that Darya Tryopova was arrested on suspicion of involvement in Mr Tatarsky’s killing.

Ms Tryopova, 26, is a resident of St Petersburg who has previously been detained for taking part in anti-war rallies.

The Interfax news agency initially reported her arrest on Sunday evening, but later said that she was on the run while her mother and sister were summoned for questioning. The interior ministry put Ms Tryopova on its wanted list on Monday.

Witnesses said that the suspect had asked questions and exchanged remarks with Mr Tatarsky prior to the explosion.

One witness, Alisa Smotrova, said the woman told Mr Tatarsky that she had made a bust of him, but that guards asked her to leave it at the door, suspecting it could be a bomb.

They joked and laughed, and then she went to the door, retrieved the bust and presented it to Mr Tatarsky.

A video showed Mr Tatarsky making jokes about the bust and putting it on the table next to him just before the explosion.

No one has publicly claimed responsibility for the attack, but military bloggers and patriotic commentators immediately blamed Ukraine and compared the bombing to last August’s assassination of nationalist TV commentator Darya Dugina.

Ms Dugine was killed when a remotely controlled explosive device planted in her SUV blew up as she was driving on the outskirts of Moscow.

Russian authorities blamed Ukraine’s military intelligence for Ms Dugina’s death, but Kyiv denied involvement.

Ms Dugina’s father, Alexander Dugin, a nationalist philosopher and political theorist who strongly supports the invasion of Ukraine, hailed Mr Tatarsky as an “immortal” hero who died to save the Russian people.

Maria Zakharova, the Russian foreign ministry’s spokeswoman, said Mr Tatarsky’s activities “have won him the hatred of the Kyiv regime” and noted that he and other Russian military bloggers have long faced Ukrainian threats.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military group spearheading Moscow’s offensive in eastern Ukraine, said he owned the cafe and handed it over to a patriotic group for meetings.

He said he doubts that Ukrainian authorities were invovled in the bombing, saying the attack was likely launched by a “group of radicals” unrelated to the government in Kyiv.

Since the start of the war last year, Ukrainian authorities have refrained from claiming responsibility for various fires, explosions and apparent assassinations in Russia.

At the same time, officials in Kyiv have jubilantly celebrated such events and insisted on Ukraine’s right to launch attacks in Russia.

A top Ukrainian government official cast the explosion that killed Mr Tatarsky as part of internal turmoil.

“Spiders are eating each other in a jar,” said Mykhailo Podolyak, a Ukrainian presidential adviser.

“Question of when domestic terrorism would become an instrument of internal political fight was a matter of time.”

Mr Tatarsky, who had filed regular reports from Ukraine, was the pen name for Maxim Fomin, who had accumulated more than 560,000 followers on his Telegram messaging app channel.

Born in the Donbas, Ukraine’s industrial heartland, Mr Tatarsky worked as a coal miner before starting a furniture business.

When he ran into financial difficulties, he robbed a bank and was sentenced to prison.

He fled from custody after a Russia-backed separatist rebellion engulfed the Donbas in 2014, weeks after Moscow’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula.

He then joined separatist rebels and fought on the front line before turning to blogging.