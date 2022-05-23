Woman arrested after allegedly slicing brother’s throat with pocket knife

A woman is arrested after being accused of slicing her brother’s throat for breaking up a fight, according to court documents.

Police arrived in the 20 block of Falls Road on May 22, 2022, and saw the Brother injured.

According to court documents, the brother was breaking up a fight between his sisters when Jarica Brown, 32, took a pocket knife and slice him across the front of his neck.

While officers were speaking to Brown they told her to put her shoes on, as she was putting them on they saw the knife inside of her shoe, according to an affidavit.

Brown was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, she is expected in court on May 23, 2022.

