Woman allegedly stabbed date during sex for death of Iranian commander

A 21-year-old woman allegedly stabbed her date inside a Nevada hotel room in retaliation for the death of an Iranian military leader killed in a US drone strike in 2020, authorities said.

Nika Nikoubin, 21, has been charged with attempted murder, two counts of battery and burglary of a business, KLAS-TV reported. She is being held on $60,000 bail.

Nikoubin and the man — whom she met on the dating website Plenty of Fish — agreed to meet at the Sunset Station Hotel and Casino in Henderson, on March 5, renting a room together, police in the city near Las Vegas said.

As the pair began having sex, Nikoubin put a blindfold on the man before turning off the lights, KLAS reported.

Several minutes later, the man “felt a pain on the side of his neck,” according to the outlet.

Police said she stabbed him in the neck “for revenge against US troops for the killing of Qassem Soleimani in 2020.”

Nika Nikoubin has been charged with attempted murder, two counts of battery and burglary of a business. Farrokh Mirbaha

Nika Nikoubin told detectives she only wanted to hurt the man, not kill him. Facebook

Nika Nikoubin is being held on $60,000 bail. Facebook

After the stabbing, the victim pushed Nika Nikoubin off him, fled from the room and called 911. Sunset Station Hotel

The top general, who headed the expeditionary Quds Force of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, had been responsible for the Islamic Republic’s foreign operations.

He gained prominence for advising Shiite paramilitary forces fighting ISIS in Iraq before it was defeated in 2017.

After the stabbing, the victim pushed Nikoubin off him, fled from the room and called 911, police said.

Police said Nika Nikoubin stabbed him in the neck for revenge for the killing of Qassem Soleimani in 2020. Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP

Qassem Soleimani had been responsible for the Islamic Republic’s foreign operations. AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File

The U.S. military killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, at the direction of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Iraqi Prime Minister Press Office via AP

Nikoubin told a hotel employee that she had just stabbed a man, according to cops.

She told an investigator “she wanted revenge,” saying she had listened to a song called “Grave Digger,” which “gave her the motivation… to carry out her revenge.”

Nikoubin told detectives she only wanted to hurt the man, not kill him, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, which cited the police report.

Nika Nikoubin told a hotel employee that she had just stabbed a man. Facebook

Nika Nikoubin and the man agreed to meet at the Sunset Station Hotel and Casino in Henderson. Sunset Station Hotel

She was held on $60,000 bail pending a court appearance on March 24.

Authorities said Nikoubin has no ties to the Las Vegas community.

The victim’s condition was unavailable.