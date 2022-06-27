Woman allegedly killed sister, forced her teen son to help move body: reports

A Houston woman fatally shot her sister and then forced her own 13-year-old son to help dump his aunt’s body, according to cops.

Carmen White, 38, is facing a capital-murder charge for allegedly shooting her sister, Cynthia Cervantes, multiple times March 31 and then dumping her sibling’s body at the end of a dirt road and setting it on fire, KPRC reported, citing court documents.

But before White moved the body, she needed help, authorities say.

An ex-boyfriend told police she asked him to assist and offered sexual favors in return, but he declined, the papers say.

She then allegedly turned to her teenage son. Records show White called the boy away from playing with this 12-year-old brother at the park and asked him to move an “unknown” item in her car, the television station reported.

“He reached down and lifted what felt like human legs, so [he] dropped the legs back to the ground,” the documents allege.

White allegedly forced her teenage son to help her dump the body. KTRK

White ordered him to pick up the body and move it to her car, but he kept resisting, according to KPRC, citing court papers.

That’s when White became “extremely aggressive,” and her son finally gave in out of fear for his safety, records indicate.

White remains on the lam, and a warrant is out for her arrest.

It’s alleged that White killed her sister because the victim called police on her in February, which led to a charge against the suspect of making a terroristic threat to a family member and possessing meth, KPRC reported, citing records.

Cervantes’ body was found in an industrial metal-works park by police after a witness reported their grisly discovery to a railroad worker, ABC 13 said.

A family friend told police that White appeared paranoid after the alleged murder, even trading in a new car she bought in early March because she said the air conditioner was broken, the television station reported.

The accused killer’s gray Chevrolet HHR had been seen on camera footage near where the body was dumped, investigators said, according to ABC 13.

Records state there was blood in the “rear cargo area [of the vehicle] and on an envelope found under the driver’s side seat,” though police are awaiting DNA results, ABC 13 reported.