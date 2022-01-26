Woman accused of stalking, threatening Apple CEO Tim Cook

A Virginia woman has reportedly been ordered to stay clear of the home of Apple CEO Tim Cook after she allegedly stalked him for over a year, sent him hundreds of threatening emails and claimed he’s the father of her twins.

Julia Lee Choi, 45, from McLean, was accused of emailing the tech giant honcho images of loaded pistols and trespassing on his property in court papers filed by Apple for a restraining order against her, the Mercury News reported,

The woman was described as displaying “erratic, threatening, and bizarre behavior,” according to the company, which said it believed she “may be armed and is still in the South Bay Area,” the newspaper reported.

Choi, who called herself Julia Lee Cook, “intends to return to (Cook’s) residence or locate him otherwise in the near future,” according to the application for the restraining order, which was granted Friday by the Santa Clara County Superior Court.

Julia Lee Choi sent Tim Cook an email asking to be his roommate.

The woman was barred from possessing guns and approaching or contacting Cook or other Apple employees, among other actions cited in the order.

Choi tweeted about her purported relationship with Cook a dozen times on Halloween 2020 and emailed him about 200 times between late October and mid-November that year.

Her missives showed “a significant escalation in tone, becoming threatening and highly disturbing,” the application said, and included photos of a revolver and cartridges.

Julia Lee Choi was barred from approaching or contacting Tim Cook.

“My new gun will never return it at this time before I shoot!” she reportedly wrote, according to screenshots of the application.

In another email, she expressed a desire for a sexual relationship with Cook, saying her patience was “almost done,” according to the application.

Choi also began to register phony corporations, some with “highly offensive corporate names,” in California, Virginia and New York, naming Cook as a corporate officer, director or agent, the document states.

Julia Lee Choi expressed a desire for a sexual relationship with Tim Cook.

She also sent Cook an email asking to be his roommate and is believed to have driven a Porsche SUV to his home Oct. 22, the Mercury News reported.

When security told her to leave, she complied but then returned and waited in her vehicle, according to the application.

Choi reportedly attempted to flee from police who responded to the scene and told them she “could get violent.” No weapons were found in the Porsche, which was towed because her license was expired.

Julia Lee Choi tweeted about her purported relationship with Tim Cook a dozen times on Halloween 2020.

Palo Alto Police Lt. Con Maloney told the newspaper that “there is no active police investigation.”

A week before Christmas, Choi emailed Cook again, this time demanding $500 million in cash — and on New Year’s Day, she tweeted violent language about him, according to the application.

A court hearing in the case is scheduled for March 29.