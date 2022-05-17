The woman accused of performing a sex act inside the Duval County Courthouse and then posting a video of the act has been arrested.

Brittney Lachell Jones, 26, was booked into the Duval County jail Wednesday night, according to jail records. Officers were called to her home in the 8500 block of Dylan Michael Drive about 9:30 p.m. to assist a bail bonds worker serving an arrest warrant, according to a Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Jones and Jeremiah Isiah Robinson, 35, both had warrants for a charge of an unnatural or lascivious act, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Jones also is charged with marijuana possession. Robinson previously turned himself in, police said.

More: Viral video shows woman performing sex act in Duval County Courthouse hallway

More: Police identify man, woman wanted after videotaped sex act at Duval County Courthouse goes viral

Authorities started investigating after a video surfaced on social media showing a man receiving oral sex from a woman in front of what appears to be a courtroom in January. Jones had been in the courthouse for an arraignment for a drug paraphernalia arrest, according to court records. She pleaded no contest and was sentenced to time served.

A message on her Twitter account said “Found a way to get my charges dropped … Ssssssh Don’t Tell.”

Trial court administrator Joseph Stelma Jr. said at the time that he did not believe the man in the video was a courthouse employee. Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Melissa Bujeda also said neither person involved works for the Sheriff’s Office.

The incident also was captured on a courthouse security camera.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Woman accused of performing sex act in Duval Courthouse arrested