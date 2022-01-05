Woman, 63, bites medic’s groin in chaotic arrest: cops

A 63-year-old woman has been accused of biting a paramedic’s groin and trying to swipe a deputy’s Taser during a chaotic arrest in South Carolina.

The bizarre ordeal unfolded when sheriff’s deputies were taking Gina Darlene McGehee into custody at the Charleston County Jail on Dec. 28, WCSC reported.

McGehee had earlier showed up at the jail and dumped her nephew there after accusing him of looking up inappropriate images on her cellphone.

Deputies issued a warrant for McGehee’s arrest after she repeatedly refused to come get the boy, declaring: “I’m not going back there, he’s your problem now.”

McGehee, who is the boy’s legal guardian, eventually returned to the jail after the warrant was issued — but became loud and boisterous when deputies tried to cuff her.

She allegedly tried to grab a deputy’s Taser during the struggle, yelling: “I don’t know what I’m grabbing, but I’m going to use it.”

When she was eventually restrained and put into a squad car, authorities said, McGehee started holding her breath to make herself pass out.

McGehee then allegedly leaned over and bit one of the paramedics, who had been called in to assist, on the groin.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the paramedic was male or female.

McGehee has since been hit with a slew of charges, including third-degree assault and battery, unlawful conduct towards a child and assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest.