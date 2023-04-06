Woman, 19, ‘filmed herself having sex with a male dog’

A woman has been arrested after allegedly having sex with a dog and posting “extremely graphic” videos of the abuse on social media.

Denise Frazier, 19, is charged with unnatural intercourse and aggravated cruelty to an animal, WDAM 7 reported.

Police in Mississippi say they were alerted to a video involving a woman and a male dog by a concerned resident who spotted it on social media.

“In my 17 years in law enforcement, this is one of the most disturbing cases that I’ve ever investigated,” Sergeant J.D. Carter, of Jones County Sheriff’s Department, said.

Frazier, from the hamlet of Myrick, is being held in custody ahead of an appearance in court on Thursday.

If found guilty, Frazier could be jailed for up to 10 years.