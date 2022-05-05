Wolfe Releasing Acquires ‘Blessed Boys’ Ahead Of North American Bow At Tribeca – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Wolfe Releasing has acquired North American rights to the Italian LGBTQIA+ dramedy Blessed Boys (La Santa Piccola) from Minerva Pictures, ahead of its June 11 North American premiere at the Tribeca Festival, with plans to release it in theaters and on digital in the fall.

Writer-director Silvia Brunelli’s first feature centers on Mario (Vincenzo Antonucci) and Lino (Francesco Pellegrino), who two 18-year-old friends born and raised in the Sanitá quarter in Naples who never have stepped out of their small town. They lead a simple life, until Lino’s little sister, Annaluce (Sofia Guastaferro), convinces the locals that she has performed a miracle and they begin worshipping her as a living saint. The fate of her family abruptly changes: Mario realizes that he is in love with Lino, who does not notice it, and tries to find a way out from his routine life.

Blessed Boys made its world premiere at the 2021 Venice Film Festival under the English title The Miracle Child and recently won the Jury Award for Best Feature Film at the Rome Independent Film Festival. Brunelli and Francesca Scanu co-wrote the script for the film, which also stars Gianfelice Imparato.

“It’s wonderful that this independent feature found a distributor in North America that loves it just as much as we do,” said Monica Ciarli, Minerva Pictures’ Head of International Office. “We are sure that Wolfe Releasing will be the best company to work with our charming film.”

Added Wolfe Releasing’s VP Content Evan Schwartz: “As a team, we collectively fell in love with ‘Blessed Boys’ for its honest and steamy portrayal of young love. We look forward to introducing Silvia as an exciting new filmmaker to North American audiences starting with the 2022 Tribeca Festival next month.”

Founded in 1985, Wolfe Video has such popular LGBTQ+ films as The Obituary of Tunde Johnson, Ahead of the Curve, Milkwater, Adam, Retablo, Jules of Light and Dark, 1985, Anchor and Hope and Just Friends. Additional upcoming releases include Death and Bowling, The Sixth Reel and Nelly & Nadine.

Minerva Pictures is an independent production and distribution company that has been operating for more than 60 years, both in Italy and internationally. The company has produced or co-produced more than 100 titles, including Alessandro Celli’s Mondocane, Toni D’Angelo’s Calibro 9, Francesco Apolloni’s Addio al nubilato, Gianni Amelio’s Hammamet, Marco Bocci’s A Tor Bella Monaca non piove mai, Giuseppe M. Gaudino’s Per amor vostro and D’Angelo’s Falchi.

Evan Schwartz negotiated the deal for Blessed Boys on behalf of Wolfe Releasing, with Monica Ciarli of Minerva Pictures on behalf of the filmmakers.