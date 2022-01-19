Wolf Blitzer To Anchor Nightly Newscast For CNN+ – The Hamden Journal

Wolf Blitzer will anchor a nightly newscast for CNN+, the network’s upcoming subscription streaming service.

Blitzer, who anchors CNN’s The Situation Room, will anchor The Newscast with Wolf Blitzer. The show will be among the live offerings when the streaming service debuts in the spring.

He joins other CNN figures like Anderson Cooper, Kate Bolduan and Sara Sidner in signing on for streaming shows, along with other personalities like Chris Wallace, Audie Cornish and Kasie Hunt. CNN has been announcing new programs for the service just about every day in recent weeks, with word on Tuesday that Rex Chapman would also be getting a show.

Blitzer is one of the most enduring figures on CNN, having joined the network in 1990. He’s anchored special coverage of the elections, along with special events like town halls and debates. According to CNN, The Newscast will be “hitting the headlines you need to know on this traditional evening news show with a sleek, modern twist. The old-school nostalgic approach featuring original reporting from around the world, investigations, and consumer focused stories that matter help put the latest headlines in perspective.”

CNN has not yet released additional details about the show, or a specific date for the launch of CNN+.