WNBA star Brittney Griner freed in swap for Viktor Bout

WNBA star Brittney Griner, detained for months in a Russian prison on drug charges, was released Thursday in a prisoner exchange for international arms dealer Viktor Bout.

The swap comes at a time of heightened tensions over the war in Ukraine, and after months of tense negotiations between the Kremlin and President Biden.

Brittney Griner has been freed from Russian prison on Thursday. AP

President Biden spoke on the release of Brittney Griner during a press meeting.

Cherelle Griner spoke on the release of her wife, Brittney Griner, during a press conference.



The WNBA star was released in a prisoner exchange for international arms dealer Viktor Bout (pictured).



Biden signed off on the trade, which took place in the United Arab Emirates, and agreed to release the Russian felon once nicknamed “the Merchant of Death.”

The deal also leaves behind another American, Paul Whelan, who has been held in a Russian prison for nearly four years.

Biden is expected to give remarks on the deal at 8:45 a.m.