WME Switches To Work From Home Following Covid Outbreak – The Hamden Journal

UPDATE 12/23: LA County’s Public Health Department has updated their Covid Outbreak database to include 21 cases at WME’s Beverly Hills headquarters. The positive tests were produced last week, resulting in the agency closing the office, with employees working remotely for a couple of days until the start of agency’s holiday break this past Monday.

PREVIOUS 12/17: WME’s headquarters in Beverly Hills were closed on Wednesday after employees tested positive for Covid-19, The Hamden Journal has learned. The agency switched to working remotely for the rest of the week. The agency’s Los Angeles holiday party, which was held off the premises, proceeded as scheduled with a negative Covid test required.

Following a longstanding Hollywood tradition, WME — along with most studios and agencies — will be closed for the last two weeks of the year, resuming work Jan. 3.

WME reopened its Beverly Hills offices full-time on Sept. 7, with employees required to be in five days a week. Everyone had to be vaccinated as well as wear a mask in compliance with the Los Angeles County’s indoor mask mandate.

Previously, WME was among the top Hollywood talent agencies that reopened their offices after July 4 only to close them a week or so later when the surge of the Delta variant led to the LA County health officials reinstating an indoor mask mandate.