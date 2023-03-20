WME Signs ‘Yellowjackets’ EP Karyn Kusama – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy-winning writer/director/producer Karyn Kusama has signed with WME.

Kusama currently serves as executive producer on Showtime’s Yellowjackets. The show garnered seven Emmy nominations in 2022, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for Kusama’s direction of the pilot episode.

Kusama previously helmed the Golden Globe-nominated film Destroyer starring Nicole Kidman that was written by her frequent collaborators, Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi. The trio’s banner, Familystyle Film, is currently under a first-look deal with MRC.

Her feature credits include indie thriller The Invitation, as well as Jennifer’s Body, Aeon Flux, and her Cannes and Sundance-award winning debut, Girlfight.

On the TV side, Kusama has directed episodes for such series as Billions, The Man in the High Castle, Dead Ringers, The Outsider, and The Mysterious Benedict Society, for which she won a Children’s and Family Emmy.