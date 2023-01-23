WME Signs Rashad Frett, Will Help Turn His Sundance Short ‘Ricky’ Into Feature – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed director and screenwriter Rashad Frett, whose short film Ricky is part of the Short Film program of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Frett was recently named a Sundance Fellow in the 2023 Screenwriters Lab and Intensive alongside Lin Que Ayoung, where the two will be developing the Ricky script into a feature-length film.

“To have WME as an accomplice on my journey deeper into film will undoubtedly make a phenomenal impact on the trajectory.” Frett said. “I’m really enthusiastic about what WME and I will do together.”

Frett is a Caribbean-American filmmaker based in Manhattan, and he pursued a career in the arts seriously after experiencing 9/11 as a combat medic in the U.S. Army. At that time, creating a positive social impact through the power of media became his passion. He graduated MFA from the NYU Tisch Graduate Film Program.

He has earned a BAFTA-HBO scholarship and a Martin Scorsese Young Filmmakers scholarship, and he’s a DGA Student Film Award winner and a BET Blackhouse Foundation Fellow at Sundance among other accolades.