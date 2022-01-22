WME Signs Christian Tafdrup Sundance Midnight Madness ‘Speak No Evil’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed for representation Christian Tafdrup, the Danish filmmaker whose Sundance Film Festival feature Speak No Evil will be released by the genre streaming site Shudder. The film pic bowed last night.

Per Sundance, here is the film’s logline: While on holiday in Tuscany, a Danish family becomes fast friends with a fellow traveling family from the Netherlands. Months later, when an invitation arrives encouraging the Danish family to visit the Dutch in their countryside home, they don’t hesitate to plan a quick getaway. What was supposed to be an idyllic weekend slowly starts unraveling as the Danes try to stay polite in the face of unpleasantness.

The filmmaker wrote the script with brother Mads Tafdrup.

Tafdrup previously directed the 2017 Danish satire A Horrible Woman in Denmark, and before that he was an actor.