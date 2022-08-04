WME Promotes Liam Buckley To Agent In Motion Picture Lit Department – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: WME has upped Liam Buckley to agent in the motion picture literary department in the agency’s Beverly Hills office.

Previously, Buckley supported the department’s clients and covered festivals including the Sundance Film Festival and Cannes Film Festival.

In his new role, Buckley will focus on representing screenwriters, directors and producers, and covering film studios.

He interned at WME in 2017 before starting fulltime in the mailroom in 2018. He worked his way to becoming an assistant in the motion picture literary department and was promoted to coordinator in 2021. He is a graduate of Emory University.

Led by Roger Green, head of the motion picture literary department, the group’s client roster includes award-winning filmmakers such as best director Oscar winners Martin Scorsese, Alfonso Cuarón, Damien Chazelle, Guillermo del Toro, and Bong Joon-ho.

The agency also reps filmmakers with upcoming and highly anticipated projects, including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director/screenwriter Ryan Coogler, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty director Destin Daniel Cretton, Oppenheimer director/screenwriter Christopher Nolan, The Flash director Andy Muschietti, and John Wick: Chapter 4 director Chad Stahelski.