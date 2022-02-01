WME Partner Brian DePersia Leaving To Become Manager – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Brian DePersia, a partner at WME, is leaving to become a manager. He will launch Cognition, his own company.

At WME DePersia was on teams for many bright stars straddling both film and TV. They include Pedro Pascal, Kate Mara, Caitriona Balfe, Lizzy Caplan, Mahershala Ali, Peter Sarsgaard, Bobby Cannavale, Dylan O’Brien, Tessa Thompson, Julianna Margulies, Ben Schwartz, Tobias Menzies, Ted Danson, Maya Rudolph, Thomas Middleditch, and others.,

DePersia joined WME in 2000 and rose through the ranks, making partner in 2016. It isn’t immediately clear which clients DePersia will start his business with.

“Brian has our full support in making this move. He is an exceptional colleague, and we look forward to continuing to partner with him as he transitions into his new role,” said WME’s Talent Division Head Doug Lucterhand.

The transition will take place over the next several weeks.