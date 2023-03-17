WME Motion Picture Lit Agent Olive Uniacke Exits Agency – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Motion Picture Agent Olive Uniacke has exited the agency.

She was hired in September 2018 having previously been a producer at 42MP and then a studio executive at Lionsgate.

At the agency, she signed such writer/director clients as Andrew Patterson, whose movie The Vast of Night world premiered at Slamdance 2019 and was later acquired out of TIFF by Amazon. She also signed May el-Toukhy, whose movie Queen of Hearts made its world premiere at 2019 Sundance.

When the pandemic hit, Uniacke shifted gears, focusing on musicians, actors and entrepreneurs whose businesses she could build while the world was shut down.

Uniacke was an integral part of the WME teams involved in building the production labels of such clients as Tessa Thompson (Viva Maude), Oscar Isaac (Mad Gene), and Riz Ahmed (Left Handed Films), as well as filmmakers like Bassam Tariq (Mogul Mowgli), Sam Hunter, as well as Patrick Sommerville and David Eisenberg’s Tractor Beam.

Uniacke also inked musicians like Dev Hynes (aka Blood Orange), Mustafa the Poet; as well as British business woman Emma Grede who is the co-founder of Khloe Kardashian’s Good American fashion label and Kim Kardashian’s Skims. Grede recently appeared on Shark Tank.

Adriana Alberghetti, Co-Head of WME’s Motion Picture Literary Department, tells The Hamden Journal, “We appreciate all of Olive’s contributions during her time with WME and look forward to working with her in her next chapter.”

Uniacke adds, “I am indebted to everyone at WME for the most rewarding five years. It has been a privilege, as well as a pleasure, to work alongside such generous and supportive colleagues, and to have had the opportunity to represent extraordinary clients who taught me so much and put their trust in me.”

Uniacke sent this email to WME colleagues this afternoon:

Dear Colleagues,

After nearly five years of working alongside you I’ve made the difficult decision to leave WME. It’s been an incredible journey and I look back in awe at what we’ve been through and done together. A writer’s strike, a worldwide pandemic and many amazing projects. I came to WME having never been an agent. You took a risk when you hired me, you all supported me, were kind and so incredibly generous with your time. With your help and guidance, I grew and built a business that I am incredibly proud of. This would not have been possible without the belief of my colleagues, friends for which I am eternally grateful.

I will cherish these past years. We’ve traveled the world together, attended many premieres, stayed up too late at film festivals, been on many socially distanced walks, danced at each others weddings, sold many a film, and signed many a client.

l will miss seeing everyone at the office – but I know our paths are going to cross soon as I embark on the next iteration of my career.