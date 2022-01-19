Wizards the favorites to land Jerami Grant

Several league personnel view Washington as a favorite to land Grant. He hails from the D.C. area, his father Harvey played for the franchise from 1988-93 and again from 1996-98. The Wizards’ first-year head coach Wes Unseld Jr. also coached Grant as an assistant with the Nuggets.

Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Two of the top five players on the #Pistons payroll are dead-money contracts:

Blake Griffin: $29.8M

DeAndre Jordan: $7.9M

The next two highest-paid (Jerami Grant at $20M and Kelly Olynyk at $12.2M) have been injured for more than a month. – 11:27 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Just talked Jerami Grant trade options. Going for another half hour twitter.com/i/spaces/1mrGm… – 6:13 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: With contract-extension leverage, Pistons’ Jerami Grant wants big offensive role if traded nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/18/rep… – 4:35 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Why does it make sense for Washington to trade for Jerami Grant?

He’s an upgrade over Kuzma, Rui, and Deni, I guess, but he’s older and more expensive than all of them and the Wizards aren’t close to ready to win seriously yet. I just don’t understand that rumor for them. – 4:06 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

ICYMI: Here’s how the Wizards can land some big names ahead of the deadline:

Jerami Grant

🍎 https://t.co/QzeR91Zbsq

🟢 https://t.co/0v0YOiicia

🖥 https://t.co/eIDfAlkqYR

Domantas Sabonis

🍎 https://t.co/7lcQIlZsct

🟢 https://t.co/yIPXZiriRA

Domantas Sabonis

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

The Jerami Grant sweepstakes may prove to be the most competitive market for any player this NBA trade season. Latest details on possible landing spots in Washington, Minnesota, Los Angeles and many more at @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/29525… – 11:15 AM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Jerami Grant, Kelly Olynyk, Frank Jackson soon could give #Pistons a boost detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 10:05 AM

Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN

New podcast. How injuries to stars will affect Nets, Warriors and Clippers + a look at Pistons trade options with Jerami Grant (w/@Bobby Marks & @Ohm Youngmisuk) es.pn/3qC4VL5 – 9:49 AM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Kelly Olynyk practiced in San Francisco today. Jerami Grant is working out with the Motor City Cruise. The Pistons are getting close to returning to full strength freep.com/story/sports/n… – 7:43 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Jerami Grant (thumb), who was assigned to @MotorCityCruise today, likely won’t return to the #Pistons on this 4-game western road trip. – 6:09 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Jerami Grant assigned to Motor City Cruise for rehab; Kelly Olynyk and Frank Jackson near return: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 2:26 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

The #Pistons have assigned Jerami Grant to the @MotorCityCruise … that’s an encouraging sign, after he had thumb surgery last month. – 1:32 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Pistons announce they’ve assigned Jerami Grant, along with Luka Garza and Cassius Stanley, to the Motor City Cruise. Great news for Grant as he works his way back from thumb surgery – 1:18 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

The Pistons have assigned Jerami Grant to the Motor City Cruise as he begins on-court work following thumb surgery on Dec. 16, sources tell @TheAthletic. No timetable for a return yet. – 10:24 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Monty Williams said he thought Jalen Smith was more like Jerami Grant type of player in college, but is seeing that he’s a more natural five than a four. #Suns – 11:39 AM

The frenzy comes one year after Pistons general manager Troy Weaver swiftly declined any inquiry about Grant’s availability after the forward surprisingly chose Detroit in free agency. Sources say Detroit is now asking for two first-round picks or one first-round pick plus a high-upside young player. -via Bleacher Report / January 19, 2022

Sources say Grant expects to sign a lucrative extension in the ballpark of four years, $112 million this offseason. -via Bleacher Report / January 19, 2022

For any team to sign off on a trade for Grant, they’ll need assurances of his plans to re-sign this offseason, just like Gordon did in Denver. Grant also has little interest in joining a new situation where he doesn’t feature as a primary offensive option, sources said. -via Bleacher Report / January 19, 2022