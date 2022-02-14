Wizards players always bickering about minutes, roles

“It’s tough to have team chemistry when every single day, the team is basically fighting with each other about ‘I want to get more minutes’ and ‘I want a bigger role.’” Bertans said. “That was probably the biggest part of struggles for most guys during the season. That kinda early on that doesn’t show up because everybody’s trying to figure out what’s going on. Once it starts going downhill, it’s really hard to turn around and start going up again.”

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Working in Spencer Dinwiddie, Davis Bertans will remind Mavericks balance, chemistry are fickle dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 6:09 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Kristaps Porzingis-to-Washington trade is now DONE done, league sources say, with Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans poised to play in Dallas’ next game Tuesday at Miami.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Jason Kidd rules Davis Bertans and Spencer Dinwiddie out for tonight vs Clippers. – 6:53 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Neither Bertans nor Dinwiddie will play tonight. Debuts expected Tuesday in Miami. – 6:48 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

When told by his wife he was being traded, Davis Bertans asked who to. When she said Dallas, he said “good.” “Could have been a lot worse,” he added. – 6:46 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Davis Bertans: “I’m not a guy who takes the ball, creates something for myself and then shoots. If I don’t get set up by a teammate, it’s really hard for me to get a rhythm going. Getting shots every 10, 15 minutes, it’s really hard to get that % up.” Looks forward to Luka dimes. – 6:44 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

New Mavs Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans both had a media availability before tonight’s game. Neither one of them will play tonight vs the Clippers. Debuts are possible on Tuesday at Miami – 6:42 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Kristaps Porzingis was one of the Mavs’ best quotes … and they traded him for two more really insightful guys.

If Davis Bertans can get going on the court, watch for a whole bunch of witty, honest quotes in postgame interviews to come. – 6:40 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans, the Mavs’ new additions via trade with the Wizards, will wait until Tuesday at the earliest to make their Dallas debuts. – 6:36 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Davis Bertans won’t play tonight vs LAC. – 6:35 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

New Mavs F Davis Bertans, deadpan: “I haven’t played a lot in the last month or so. I’ve had a lot of time to practice. I feel like the shooting is there.” – 6:32 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Other new faces today: New Mavericks Davis Bertans and Spencer Dinwiddie were at Dallas’ shootaround. – 12:32 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Mavs say Dindwiddie and Bertans will speak to reporters before tonight’s game. Seemingly a good sign that all parties don’t see any hangups in the trade. Porzingis comment about his physical not being final notwithstanding. – 12:21 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Both Davis Bertans and Spencer Dinwiddie participated in Mavericks shootaround this morning – 11:56 AM

Neil Dalal: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope says that player egos are to blame for why the Wizards initial roster this season was not successful. Says that players were complaining about roles and minutes. -via Twitter @NeilDalal96 / February 11, 2022

The Wizards have now lost seven of eight games and in this one went down by as many as 36. When asked for the mood in the locker room as they navigate a low point, Montrezl Harrell didn’t pull any punches. “It sucks, bro. That’s the mood of the team. It [expletive] sucks. Coming in here and teams are basically beating our [expletive] from start to finish. So, it sucks, man,” Harrell said. “Nobody likes losing. Everyone in our locker room is competitive-minded people and love to compete and get after it. But it just sucks right now because over the last eight games we’ve played, we lost seven of them. That’s tough for anybody to withstand or have on their plate. So, that’s the energy in the room right now, it just [expletive] sucks.” -via NBC Sports / February 6, 2022

Harrell seemed to suggest the Wizards lack energy and effort. He is known for those things, but lately there have been complaints by head coach Wes Unseld Jr. and others about a lack of urgency. Harrell seems to be particularly bothered by it. “I don’t know, but I’m tired of hearing the energy thing, bro. If you can’t energize yourself or fire yourself up to be able to come here to play the game of basketball, bro, which is your job and you make a lot of money to do it, brother, then you’re in the wrong field, man. I’m tired of hearing that,” Harrell said. -via NBC Sports / February 6, 2022